Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after buying an additional 356,828 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Visa by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 149,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $78,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.