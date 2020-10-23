Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,649,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $137,198,000 after buying an additional 156,323 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 31.2% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $3,164,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $123,724,000 after purchasing an additional 655,722 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

INTC stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

