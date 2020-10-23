Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 498.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in General Electric by 49.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

