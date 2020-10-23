Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,006 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Facebook by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 2,875.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,034,000 after purchasing an additional 591,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $277.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.38. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

