Canandaigua National Corp Sells 3,186 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 516.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,701,000 after purchasing an additional 169,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

