Canandaigua National Corp Sells 357 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after buying an additional 1,096,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,934,000 after buying an additional 1,012,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after buying an additional 723,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9,936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 609,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after buying an additional 602,940 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 506,505 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM opened at $99.56 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.