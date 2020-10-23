Canasil Resources (CVE:CLZ) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Canasil Resources Inc. (CVE:CLZ) traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 309,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 195,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Canasil Resources Company Profile (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Sandra silver-gold project; 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; 100% interest in Victoria zinc-silver project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Canasil Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canasil Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.