Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) and Addus HomeCare (OTCMKTS:ADUS) Critical Survey

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Addus HomeCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Addus HomeCare and Cancer Treatment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Addus HomeCare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Volatility and Risk

Addus HomeCare has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.13, indicating that its stock price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Cancer Treatment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $648.79 million 2.51 $25.24 million N/A N/A Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Addus HomeCare has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 4.24% 8.38% 6.30% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Cancer Treatment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment's services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of June 30, 2020, the company served consumers through 190 offices located in 25 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

