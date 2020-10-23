Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cardtronics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CATM. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of CATM opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cardtronics by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 162,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,574,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.