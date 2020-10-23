Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $129.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 69.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

