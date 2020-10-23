Carry 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $577,359.00 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Carry has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $577,359.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034711 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.21 or 0.04548505 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00314583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 7,329,872,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,806,321,234 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

