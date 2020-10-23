Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

CARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 16.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 46,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

