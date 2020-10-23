Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

