Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $230,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,156. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

