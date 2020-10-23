CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE: EBR) is one of 81 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CENTRAIS ELETRI/S to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

0.6% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s competitors have a beta of 0.17, meaning that their average share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 72.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Competitors 951 3950 3218 129 2.31

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 48.08% 11.82% 4.64% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Competitors 2.70% 5.88% 1.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.74 billion $2.71 billion 5.38 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Competitors $8.17 billion $680.69 million 11.46

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.