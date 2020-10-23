Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.81.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth $138,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.