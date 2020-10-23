Ceres Power’s (CPWHF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPWHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceres Power in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ceres Power stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

