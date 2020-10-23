ChainX Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, ChainX has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00022546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,268,850 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

