Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of GTLS opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

