Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $750.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $634.54.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $599.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $620.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.30. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock worth $56,565,326 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

