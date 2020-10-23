Chevron’s (CVX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist downgraded Chevron to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a sector perform rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

