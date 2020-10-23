China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $119.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.62.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,665,000 after buying an additional 210,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,199,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd acquired a new position in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,728,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in China Biologic Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.