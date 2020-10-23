China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.90

China Communications Construction Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

CCCGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Communications Construction from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Communications Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

