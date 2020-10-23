Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.96 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,259.89.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,300.29 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,282.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,093.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $1,368,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

