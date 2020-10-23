CIBC Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$31.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on H. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.92.
TSE H opened at C$29.89 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
