CIBC Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$31.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on H. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Hydro One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.92.

TSE H opened at C$29.89 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.5000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

