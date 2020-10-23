Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 160,377 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.