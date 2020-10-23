Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

