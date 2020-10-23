Cleveland Research Upgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Buy

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,616.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,510.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1,446.19. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

