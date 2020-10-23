Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “
CLPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Clipper Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
