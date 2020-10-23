Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

CLPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Clipper Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of CLPR opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.93. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

