CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

CMC Metals Ltd (CVE:CMB) traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 92,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 268,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

