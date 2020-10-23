Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 92.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 118.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,983,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,288 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $50.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

