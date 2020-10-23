Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

