Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCHGY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $37.50.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

