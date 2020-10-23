Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.20.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $76.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $65.65 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

