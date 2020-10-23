Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Trading Up 15.3%

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) shares were up 15.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

