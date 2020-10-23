COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

CODYY stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

