COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Stock Price Up 1.9%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 14,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 103,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile (NYSE:CIG.C)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

