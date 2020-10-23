Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

ELP stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $869.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

