Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Shares of SID stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 2.03. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
