Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SID stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 2.03. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278,141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

