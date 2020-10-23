Comparing Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) and Norwegian Cruise Line (OTCMKTS:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Caspian Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.76 $930.23 million $5.09 3.50 Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Caspian Services.

Risk & Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caspian Services has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and Caspian Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00 Caspian Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.52%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Caspian Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Caspian Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% Caspian Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Caspian Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Caspian Services Company Profile

Caspian Services, Inc. provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies. This segment's vessel fleet includes supply vessels, survey/utility vessels, anchor handling multicats and support vessel tugs, cable laying barges, accommodation vessels, and crewboats. The Geophysical Services segment offers onshore geophysical services to independent oil and gas exploration and development companies operating in Kazakhstan. This segment provides geophysical seismic surveys, such as 2D and 3D seismic surveys. The Marine Base Services segment operates a marine base located at the Port of Bautino on the North Caspian Sea. This segment offers various facilities and services comprising long and short terms vessel moorings, wharf front crane pad for vessel loading/offloading, boat yard with vessel lifting facilities, long-term berths, water storage facilities and vessel bunkering, oily and waste water collection and removing facilities, weighbridge facilities, electrical power supply and distribution systems, and open lay-down storage area. The company was formerly known as EMPS Corporation and changed its name to Caspian Services, Inc. in July 2005. Caspian Services, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

