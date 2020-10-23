Comparing Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) & Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Jernigan Capital has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Jernigan Capital pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jernigan Capital $45.09 million 8.89 $44.41 million $1.90 9.07 Hunt Companies Finance Trust $39.06 million 1.78 $6.25 million $0.32 8.72

Jernigan Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jernigan Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jernigan Capital -89.96% 4.30% 2.17% Hunt Companies Finance Trust 19.12% 7.23% 1.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jernigan Capital and Hunt Companies Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jernigan Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus price target of $18.10, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Jernigan Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Jernigan Capital is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Summary

Jernigan Capital beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. marketsfrom acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage developmentproviding JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing multi-family and other commercial real estate loans. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

