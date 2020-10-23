COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $15.01 on Friday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

