Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMP. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE CMP opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

