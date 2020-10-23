Compass Point Begins Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.42.

NYSE NRZ opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.70.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 117,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,538,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

