Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

