Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 178.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

Shares of STZ opened at $179.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.49 and its 200-day moving average is $176.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

