Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Given a C$1,500.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial cut Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) stock opened at C$1,472.22 on Monday. Constellation Software Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1,076.34 and a twelve month high of C$1,637.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,508.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,487.57.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.7200621 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.341 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

