Contrasting China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) and Ekso Bionics (OTCMKTS:EKSO)

China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get China Energy Recovery alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Energy Recovery and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 116.74%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Energy Recovery has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -156.16% -275.25% -62.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Energy Recovery and Ekso Bionics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.65 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.29

China Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats China Energy Recovery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Energy Recovery Company Profile

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.