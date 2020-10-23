Contrasting Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and DEMANT A S/ADR (NYSE:WILYY)

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DEMANT A S/ADR and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEMANT A S/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

DEMANT A S/ADR has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DEMANT A S/ADR and Milestone Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEMANT A S/ADR $2.24 billion 3.62 $219.15 million $0.45 37.44 Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 12.83 -$7.52 million ($0.16) -10.56

DEMANT A S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DEMANT A S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DEMANT A S/ADR and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEMANT A S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30%

Summary

DEMANT A S/ADR beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DEMANT A S/ADR Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

