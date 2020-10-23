Contrasting Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) & Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Potlatchdeltic and Retail Opportunity Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potlatchdeltic 0 2 2 1 2.80 Retail Opportunity Investments 0 5 4 0 2.44

Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus target price of $47.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.17%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Potlatchdeltic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and Retail Opportunity Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potlatchdeltic $827.10 million 3.85 $55.66 million $0.80 59.60 Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 4.29 $48.84 million $1.10 9.76

Potlatchdeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Potlatchdeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Potlatchdeltic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Potlatchdeltic and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potlatchdeltic 2.17% 4.19% 2.23% Retail Opportunity Investments 15.53% 3.50% 1.51%

Volatility & Risk

Potlatchdeltic has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Potlatchdeltic beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

